Lundy, Teresa L. 1955-2021 Farmington, Ark.

FARMINGTON, Ark. - Teresa Lynn Lundy, age 66, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home. She was born March 15, 1955, in Princeton, Missouri, the daughter of Max and Velda (Sparks) Lundy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Carl McCrary.

Survivors include: sister, Pam McCrary (Jim); nephew, Randy Lundy (Megan); great-nieces and nephews, Kayden, Kolton, Billy, Chevy, Cruz, Randallyn, Michael, James, Caleigh; caregiver, Bailey; and the best neighbor and friend Teresa could ask for, Hazel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

