MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mary Eulalia (Archer) Luke, 93, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.
Mary was born on Dec. 17, 1927, in Conception, Missouri, to Edward F. and Agnes C. (Schieber) Archer. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
She married Gerald E. “Dutch” Luke on May 6, 1947, at Conception Abbey. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2019.
She was also preceded by her parents and her eight siblings, Lawrence Archer, Camille Pappert, Roger Archer, Joseph Archer, Ralph Archer, Hubert Archer, Donald Archer and Thomas Archer.
She is survived by her children, Peggy (Ed) Schieber, Maryville, Edna (Gene) Schieber, Kansas City, Missouri, Gerry (Lucille) Luke, Kansas City, Missouri and Ray (Julie) Luke, DeSoto, Texas; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial will be held at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday morning at 9 until 10:30 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri, St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.