Kayli L. Luke
STANBERRY, Mo. - Kayli Lynne Luke, stillborn, Stanberry, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
She was the daughter of Curtis and Shelbi (Schieber) Luke. They survive of the home.
She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandpa, Richard Runde, and maternal great grandparents, Jim and Connie Madden.
In addition to her parents, Kayli is survived by: her brothers, Jayce and Aiden of the home; paternal grandparents, Jim and Becky Luke, Stanberry, Missouri; maternal grandparents, Randy and Debra Schieber, Conception Junction, Missouri; paternal great-grandparents, Hubert and Bea Luke, Stanberry; paternal great-grandmother, Betty Runde, Ravenwood, Missouri; maternal great-grandparents, Jerry and Rita Schieber, Conception Junction; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private Family Services and burial will be held under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.