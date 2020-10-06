Lucile Matilda (Kaelin) Peden Lipira, 103, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Lucile was born Nov. 19, 1916, in Wathena, Kansas, to Oscar and Mathilda (Boeh) Kaelin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Forrest Peden; husband Marion Lipira; four sisters; five brothers; and two grandchildren.

Lucile is survived by: her daughters, Roseann Hoeye and Marsha Potter; son, Anthony (Maxine) Lipira; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass and a graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Cathedral of St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.