Lois Lucas, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, into the loving arms of Jesus to celebrate his birthday with him. This was our family gift from Jesus.
Lois was born Jan. 24, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Travis and Ethel (Cook) Kallenbach. She married Stanley Lucas Nov. 11, 1950. They were married for 53 years before Stanley passed on Oct. 27, 2003. His favorite nickname for her was "Bubbles".
Lois was an avid golfer who played in numerous state golf tournaments. She was a five-time champion at St. Joseph Country Club and 1980 city golf champion. She held various positions in the city and Country Club women's golf groups. She also enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, and even played field hockey as a child. She traveled with her husband to Arizona and Florida to enjoy warm weather and the beach.
She was a shining example of the love and kindness of Jesus in the way she lived her life. She greeted everyone with joy, a smile and a genuine, caring heart.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; sister, Bea Wright; and nephew, Scott Ferguson.
Survivors include: daughters: Barbara Hawk (Randy), Lynn Holmes (Brad) and Janet Lucas; grandchildre:, Stephen and Brian Hawk, Amy Rowland, Matt Holmes and Megan Brooks; 11 great- grandchildren; sister, Erline Ferguson (Dave); sister-in-law, Dottie Schisler; several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Sarah and Laurie with Mosaic Hospice, to Bobbi and Summer with Three Rivers Hospice and to the caregivers at Care Just for You, especially Tiffany.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends and family one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial gifts to St. Paul Lutheran School or Care Just for you, LLC. (caregiving company) 18177 State Route Z, Cosby, Missouri 64436.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
