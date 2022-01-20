Lucas, Barbara J. Atchison, Kan.

Barbara J. Lucas
ATCHISON, Kan. - Barbara Jane Lucas, 70, Atchison, Kansas, went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Amberwell Health, Atchison.
Funeral services 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Faith Bible Fellowship. Burial in Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials suggested to the Faith Bible Fellowship and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
