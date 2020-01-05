Lowmiller, Jr., Kenneth L. 1937-2019

LAWTON, Okla. -Kenneth L. Lowmiller Jr., 82, Lawton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
He was born Dec.17, 1937, in Millersburg, Kentucky.
Kenneth married Dorothy England; she preceded him in death.
He was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army.
Graveside Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Mr. Lowmiller was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.
