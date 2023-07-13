Lowe, Robert E. 1944-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Robert E. "Bob" Lowe passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023. He was born on Feb. 13, 1944, to Robert M. Lowe and Elsie Rogers Lowe.
Graduating in 1962 at Leuzinger High School, he ventured out to pursue his dream of ministry, interrupted by his service in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee and the Vietnam War. After the war he continued his dream in ministry, touching many lives, he never met a stranger. He was a lifetime member of the Sertoma Club and a member of the Miata Club. He loved fishing and building model trains before and after retiring.
Bob owned and operated Acorn Carpet Repair for 30+ years.
Bob is preceded in death by both his parents and granddaughter, Maggie M. Zeltwanger.
He is survived of the home by his wife of 36 years, Beverly Samplawski Lowe, who brought to this marriage five children Dennis Bandt, Laurie Bandt, Dale (Brenda) Bandt, Daniel (Carol) Bandt, and Gina Makeeff. He is also survived by his three biological children, Julie Lowe, Jenny Lowe-Frazier, and Adam Lowe. He also leaves behind a beloved brother, Roger (Linda) Lowe.
As a combined family there are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and niece and nephew that will miss him dearly as he touched all of our lives in his special way.
He will be deeply missed.
Military Services are Friday, July 28, 2023, 11 a.m. to noon at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, KS 66048. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
I met Bob Lowe 30 years ago this month. He was one of the nicest people I have met in St Joseph, and we had a wonderful relationship for many years. My wife and I extend our sympathy to Beverly and family.
