Lowe, Lilla Cameron, Mo.

Lilla Lowe
CAMERON, Mo. - Lil Lowe, a resident of The Village of Cameron, Missouri, died Dec 3, 2021, after a brief illness. During her life she was well known as a great cook, a talented actress, an avid gardener and a breeder of Champion Old English Sheepdogs.
She is survived by her son, Grant Lowe and wife, Kathy, who cared for her for many years and through her final illness; also daughter, Cathy; son, Jeff (Patti); grandchildren, Olivia, Shelbi and Spencer; as well as four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amber.
She also leaves many dear friends at The Village.
Interment in the Newell Cemetery in Grahn, Kentucky. Park Lawn Funeral Home, Liberty, is in charge of the arrangements. www.parklawnfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
