Lowe, Beverly J. 1939-2023 Stanley, Wis.

STANLEY, Wis. - Beverly J. Lowe (Samplawski), 84, of St. Joseph, passed away, Sunday Sept. 10, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born June 5, 1939, to Everett and Esther Samplawski, of Stanley, Wisconsin. She married Robert E. Lowe and they spent 36 wonderful years making memories. Together they have eight children, Denny Bandt, Laurie Bandt, Dale (Brenda) Bandt, Dan (Carol) Bandt, Gina Makeeff, Julie Lowe, Jenny Frazier Lowe and Adam Lowe; bonus children, Tom Bandt and Kathleen (Lynn) Geiken.
Beverly loved and adored all her grandchildren; Mandi (Todd) Christiansen, Crystal (Joe) VanWie, Kari (David) Chairez, Ryan (Megan) Haywood, Dylan Bandt, Devon Bandt, Brittany (Steven) Meng, Erin Stroh and Sarah Vavrina; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Bella, Michael, Natalie, Fletcher, Ava, Abel, Katherine, Jayden, Gordon, Lynnlee, Kingsleigh, Bryce, Zoey, Dylan and Kylee, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a beloved sister, Eva Reiter.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; sister, Karen Samplawski; brother, Roger Anderson; brother-in-law, Larry Howell; and nephew, Lance Howell.
Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, sewing, baking, canning, playing her piano and watching old westerns. She will be deeply missed.
Services will be Saturday, Sept 23, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 147 E. 4th Ave. Stanley, WI 54768, with Visitation at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
