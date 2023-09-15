Lowe, Beverly J. 1939-2023 Stanley, Wis.

STANLEY, Wis. - Beverly J. Lowe (Samplawski), 84, of St. Joseph, passed away, Sunday Sept. 10, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born June 5, 1939, to Everett and Esther Samplawski, of Stanley, Wisconsin. She married Robert E. Lowe and they spent 36 wonderful years making memories. Together they have eight children, Denny Bandt, Laurie Bandt, Dale (Brenda) Bandt, Dan (Carol) Bandt, Gina Makeeff, Julie Lowe, Jenny Frazier Lowe and Adam Lowe; bonus children, Tom Bandt and Kathleen (Lynn) Geiken.

Beverly loved and adored all her grandchildren; Mandi (Todd) Christiansen, Crystal (Joe) VanWie, Kari (David) Chairez, Ryan (Megan) Haywood, Dylan Bandt, Devon Bandt, Brittany (Steven) Meng, Erin Stroh and Sarah Vavrina; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Bella, Michael, Natalie, Fletcher, Ava, Abel, Katherine, Jayden, Gordon, Lynnlee, Kingsleigh, Bryce, Zoey, Dylan and Kylee, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a beloved sister, Eva Reiter.

