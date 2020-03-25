William M. "Bill" Loveland Jr., 91, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.

He was born Aug. 25, 1928, to William Sr. and Effie (Walker) Loveland.

Bill married Alta Murril, in 1950. They shared 58 years together, before her death in 2008.

He retired from Armour, and later worked as a dispatcher at MNX and maintenance for Green Acres.

Bill enjoyed gardening and hunting with his dogs.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents; and daughter, Erma Byous.

Survivors include: children: Larry and Randy Loveland, of St. Joseph, Terry Loveland, of Vancouver, Washington, Gary Loveland (Micaela), of Plano, Texas, and daughter Tama Hall (Calvin), of Union Star, Missouri; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Private Farewell Services and Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.