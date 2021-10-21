Lovelady, Curtis A. 1957-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Curtis A. Lovelady passed away Oct 18, 2021. He was born July 1, 1957, in Fortescue, Missouri, to Fred and Viola Lovelady. He was a painter. He also worked at Van Vickles Monuments in St. Joseph.
He was preceeded in death by parents; a sister, Mary Lou Talbert; and two brothers, Eddie and Delbert Lovelady.
Survivors include brothers, Tommy Lovelady, St. Joseph, Ronnie Lovelady Topeka, Kansas; sisters, Rosetta Corpus of Victorville, California, Rosalie Rich, of St Joseph, Roberta Lovelady, of Spokane, Washington, Rita Holt of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Curtis will be dearly and deeply missed. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
