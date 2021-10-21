Alice Lovelady, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her home. She was born March 24, 1946, in Denver, Colorado, daughter of Florence and Charley Morriss. She graduated from Lafayette high school, and worked at Mead Products.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; son, Sonny Lovelady; and sister, Joyce Leslie.
Survivors include daughters, Christine (Eddy) Walker, and Theresa (Darrell) Belk; and son, Donald (Helen) Lovelady; grandchildren, Dori (Dusty) Waggoner, Amanda Lovelady, Brandy Roderick, Lillian Roderick, Felicity and Cecelia Rose Belk; and a sister, Judy Morriss.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.