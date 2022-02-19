MOUND CITY, Mo. - Joyce L. Loucks, 89, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
On Oct. 5, 1932, she was born in Mound City to Walter and Doris (Keiffer) Brown. She graduated from Mound City High School Class of 1950.
Joyce married Jack Loucks on Nov. 14, 1953, in Oregon, Missouri. He precedes her in death.
She was a member of Chapter HP of the PEO, a lifelong member of Shiloh Eveready Extension Club, and United Methodist Women. She later attended Christian Fellowship until her health wouldn't allow it.
She enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John Robert Loucks; and grandson, Jared Loucks.
Survivors include her son, Jim Loucks (Tami); grandchildren, Jenna Porter (Jeff), Jamison Loucks; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Juliana Porter; brother, Richard Brown (Penny); nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Monday, Christian Fellowship, 18080 State Street, Mound City, MO 64470. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mount Hope Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
