CAMERON, Mo. - Morris Dean Lotz, 75, Cameron, passed away Jan. 16, 2020.

Morris was born May 6, 1944, in Hamilton, Missouri, to John and Beatrice (Kline) Lotz.

Before retiring, he was a corrections officer at Western Missouri Correctional Center, and worked at the shoe factory, in Hamilton.

Survivors: four daughters: Milissa (John) Gannaway, Sheila Lotz, Rhonda (Alan) Hahn and Merecia (Bryan) Tennery; brother, Jerry (Vilma) Lotz; sister, Leanna Williams; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Memorial service at 6 p.m., at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.