Lott, Jon M. 1943-2021

BELTON, Mo. - Jon Michael Lott, age 77, of Belton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Jan.11, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jon was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 30, 1943, to John J. Lott and Edith (Downey) Lott. After graduating high school Jon worked at Armour Meats for 21 years. During which time in 1964 joining the Missouri Army National Guard being honorably discharged after his service. He moved to Belton in 1973 and worked for Dean Machinery later becoming Foley Caterpillar delivering heavy equipment parts. He was joined in marriage to his wife Patricia on April 25, 1987. In life Jon enjoyed his family, vacationing in Colorado and his Jeep which everybody knew was his 'Baby'.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edith Lott.

He leaves behind his loving wife of over 33 years, Patricia (Mendyk) Lott; daughter, Anissa Lott-Trompeter, her husband Jeff and their children, Brandon, Lindsey, and Andrew; stepson, Kenny Bell, his wife Kathryn and their children, Chelsea, Sarah, Madison, Chloe, Carolyn, and Alice who is on the way; stepson, Chris (Bell) Lott, his wife Heather and their children, Clash and Sylvia; and sister, Melanie Adams.

A celebration of Jon's life will be held with a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083.

Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.