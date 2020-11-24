Lorenzo Alphanso 1964-2020

Lorenzo Alphanso, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born Sept. 5, 1964, son of Ewa and Alphanzo Salvador. He was a Catholic.

Survivors include, wife Bercy Berry; three children, Geraldine Alphanso, Merly Alphonso, and Mason Alphonso.

Family viewing 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, Rupp Chapel, Funeral services: 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Chuuk Cemetery, of the Federated States of Micronesia.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.