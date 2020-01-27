Taylor Joseph Lorenz, 26, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, with his loving family by his side.

Taylor was born on April 10, 1993, in St. Joseph, the youngest of three children, to Stephen D. and Lora (Swafford) Lorenz.

He was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, a 2011 graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School, and received his bachelors degree in business from the University of Missouri and Columbia College.

Taylor worked as Project Coordinator for Pioneer Material Incorporated since 2018, and had previously worked for Voices of Courage.

Taylor was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, a First Degree member of Knights of Columbus #571 and a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity.

Taylor loved watching and playing sports, and was an avid fan of: the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Mizzou Tigers.

Above all, family and friends were most important to him. He was such a proud uncle and a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many.

The lives he touched and impacted were many and he will be forever missed.

Taylor was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gerald J. Lorenz and uncle, Stuart Wyeth.

Survivors include: his parents, of the home; brother, Brandon Lorenz (Katherine), St. Joseph; sister, Anna Lee Lorenz, Nashville, Tennessee; three nieces; Mara Collins; goddaughter, Mary Catherine and Marin Claire; paternal grandmother, Regina Lorenz; maternal grandparents, Thomas J. Swafford II and Dina Swafford; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Although Taylor's life story has been written and complete, the story of his legacy is just getting started.

Taylor decided long ago to be an organ donor and many people will live on, thanks to his unselfish desire to always help others in need.

Taylor's family would like to thank the amazing group of caregivers that worked so hard to try and save Taylor's life.

Your professionalism, care and love will never be forgotten by his family and you will be forever in our prayers.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends following until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Bishop LeBlond High School or Voices of Courage.

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.