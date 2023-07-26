Loren S. Phillippe 1934-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Loren Stanley Phillippe , 88, passed away from this life on Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home. Loren was born in Stanberry, Missouri, on Dec. 28, 1934, to Harley and Grace Phillippe.
Loren graduated from Stanberry High School in 1952, he married Marilyn Goforth on Oct. 9, 1953, and then moved to St Joseph, they celebrated 67 years of marriage before her passing on Nov. 3, 2020. After moving to St Joseph he started working at Seitz Foods where he was employed for 47 years, retiring in 2000. He was also a veteran, joining the Naval Reserves in 1958.
In retirement he kept busy with his lifelong passion of hunting and fishing, the simple pleasure of mowing his lawn and gardening, along with helping to build houses and projects that anyone needed a hand with, he was very generous with his time and loved helping others who could use his expertise in working on almost anything.
Survivors include: son, Randy Phillippe, Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter, Lisa Phillippe, Rochester, Minnesota; grandchildren, Ryan and Logan Phillippe, Zoe (Aaron), Mia and Ava Masterpole; surviving siblings, Guy, Idalou, Texas, James, Wolfforth, Texas, George, Spanaway, Washington, Tom (Karla), Helena, Missouri, Jerry, Portland, Oregon, Anna Beach, Oskaloosa, Oklahoma, Dolores (Scott) Darrach, Stanberry, Julia Wood, Stanberry, Charles (Linda), King City, Missouri, Steven, Spanaway; sisters-in-law, Mariam Goforth, Stanberry, Dee Baker, DeSmet, South Dakota, and Carol Weiderholdt, St Joseph; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers: Norvin, Ronald, Dennis, Richard; brothers- in-law: Courtney Goforth, J.R. Baker and Larry Weiderholdt.
The family would like to extend special thanks to friends, Kevin and Bessie McGaughey, Ed and Cindy Hopkins and family, Victor and Stephanie Sustaita and family, and Brian and Tiffany Phillippe and family, for the extra care and support they have provided for several years.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith-Sidenfaden Funeral Home. Cremation under the care of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith-Sidenfaden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
