Loren S. Phillippe 1934-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Loren Stanley Phillippe , 88, passed away from this life on Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home. Loren was born in Stanberry, Missouri, on Dec. 28, 1934, to Harley and Grace Phillippe.

Loren graduated from Stanberry High School in 1952, he married Marilyn Goforth on Oct. 9, 1953, and then moved to St Joseph, they celebrated 67 years of marriage before her passing on Nov. 3, 2020. After moving to St Joseph he started working at Seitz Foods where he was employed for 47 years, retiring in 2000. He was also a veteran, joining the Naval Reserves in 1958.

