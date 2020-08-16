Joseph P. "Pete" Lopez, born Oct. 17, 1931, in St. Joseph, died on Aug. 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

He attended Christian Brothers and Benton High Schools and received his GED from Missouri Western State College.

Pete obtained teaching certification through several Missouri colleges, including University of Missouri Columbia.

Pete served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, with active duty from July 1949 to March 1953.

He was employed by Western Tablet and Stationary/Mead Corporation as stationary steam engineer and machinist for 23 years. He went on to become a precision machining instructor at Hillyard ATVS from 1976 until retirement in July 1996.

In 1991, the Missouri Trade and Technical Division of Missouri Vocational Association named him Outstanding Teacher of the Year.

Pete was a past board member of: the Mo-Kan Food Bank, past Master of Charity Lodge #331 St. Joseph Scottish Rite, Moila Temple, Hi-12, Legion of Honor, American Legion Post #359, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3, MO Vocational Association, Tin Can Sailors, Iuc and the Pony Express Historical Association.

Pete served as a member of the St. Joseph Reserve Police for 25 years. A locally well-known vocalist, he sang for the Good Joes Band in the 1940's and the St. Joseph Municipal Band.

He was married for almost 60 years to Martha Jane Calhoun, who preceded him in death in 2014.

Pete is survived by: his daughter, Juana J. Lopez; grandsons, Michael Starr and Corey Johnson; a great-granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and one great-great grandson. He also leaves: a brother, Jesse Lopez; and sister, Mercedes Talbot; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Lopez has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

At Pete's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

His remains will be buried at sea by the U.S. Navy. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.