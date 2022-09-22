Long, William B. 1945-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

William "Bill" B. Long, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Green Valley Baptist Church, 3110 Cook Rd., St. Joseph, MO, 64506. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the church. Interment will be in the Helena Cemetery in Helena, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of donor's choice. Memories of William and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
Bill was born on Nov. 27, 1945, to Harold "Frank" and Dorothy K. (Sanders) Long. Bill married Joyce E. Long on Nov. 19, 1966. He was a machinist at Wire Rope Corp of America for 32 years. Bill loved country living, Chiefs Football and was "Mr. Christmas". He loved and enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was a member of the Helena Baptist Church and a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce E. Long; daughter, Tammy Long; granddaughter, Alexis Adkins; and sibling, Larry Long.
Survivors include son, Jeffrey Long (Susan); daughter, Andrea Judkins (Josh); granddaughter, Lacie Adkins (Corey Jennings); great-granddaughters, Ariah and Arianna Jennings; siblings, Dixie (Harold) Hardy, Wanona (Jerry) Huffman, and Bob (Lana Long; a special NY cousin, Dennis McGlin (Sheila), and numerous extended family and friends. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of William Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
