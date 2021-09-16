V. Elaine Long, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
She was born Feb. 24, 1941, in King City, Missouri, to Verna and Carrie (Hall) Wattenbarger.
Elaine married Francis O. Long Dec. 24, 1960. He preceded her in death June 17, 2006.
She was a former member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church.
Elaine was also preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Allen and Franklin Wattenbarger; sisters, Florence Butt and Rosalie Golden.
Survivors include daughter, Kathy Harris (Dennis), Faucett, Missouri and granddaughter, Laurelyn "Nikki" Harris.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Interment: King City Cemetery.
Visitation: one hour prior to the service, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.