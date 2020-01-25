Tonya Long, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born Nov. 20, 1977, in St. Joseph, daughter of Tamara Foster and Michael Long.

She graduated from Central High School, class of 1997.

She worked at UPCO Animal Supply and Casey's General Store.

Tonya dedicated her life to her kids. She loved all animals, and she enjoyed spending time doing her makeup and nails.

She was preceded in death by aunt, Carla Kerns, and paternal grandfather, Lowell Long.

Survivors include: son, Israel Cage (fiancee Tyiese Santos), of St. Joseph; father, Michael (Pam) Long of St. Joseph; mother, Tamara Foster of Springfield, Missouri; daughters, Egypt and Asia Wilson; granddaughter, Isabella Cage; brother, Shawn Long; sister, Jackie Slavin; aunts, Romana (Ray) Butler and Carmen Evans; cousins: Renee Barkley, Amber Hook, Tyson Evans and Ryan Butler; paternal grandmother, Inge Long; nieces: Journey Long, Kenzi and Kenady Thomas; and her lifelong friend, Jenifer Watson.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Miss Long will be cremated, following the services.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.