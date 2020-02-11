Rachel Ruth (Loubey) Long 81, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Savannah, Missouri health care center.

She was born June 27, 1938, in Iatan, Missouri, daughter of the late Anita and Leo Loubey.

She graduated from Faucett High School in 1957, and married Frank Long Jr., on Aug. 13, 1961; he has preceded her in death, along with: her parents; daughter-in-law, Becky Long; and brother, Albert Loubey.

She worked at Stetson Hats for many years and was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ.

She is survived by: sons: Michael (Sheila) Long, Rockville, Illinois, Terry (Donna) Long, Pryor, Oklahoma, and Frankie Long, St. Joseph; daughters, Susan (Mark) Embrey and Veronica Long, both of St. Joseph; and 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, with her husband.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.