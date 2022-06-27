Phillip Long, 43, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.
He was born Sept. 8, 1978, in St. Joseph, to William and Kathryn (Walker) Long. He was a 1996 graduate of Savannah High School.
Phillip interned and then worked as a chef at The Gallery Bistro in Springfield, Missouri, then began a career as a chef that took him to several country clubs and restaurants in both Missouri and North Carolina.
His dogs were his life and he was a good trainer.
He loved to torment his nieces and spend time with family and friends. Phillip was fun to be around, always had a smile and a very caring heart.
He was preceded in death by: paternal great-grandmother, Marie Vetter; maternal great-grandfather, Lloyd Hartman; maternal great-grandmother, Minnie Walker; maternal grandparents, Harold and Kathryn Walker; and paternal grandmother, Jeanne Vetter.
He is survived by: his parents, Bill and Kathy Long; sister, Raynae Wilson (Jeff); nieces, Kaytin and Kyzlee Wilson; and his beloved dogs, Bonnie and Jaydah.
Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment: 10 a.m. Thursday, Cosby Zion Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
