Long, Mary E. 1945-2020

Mary E. Long, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

She was born Sept. 14, 1945, in Fairfax, Missouri.

Mary married Ronnie Long Oct. 20, 1964; he preceded her in death May 8, 2020.

She was a volunteer for 20 plus years with Special Olympics of St. Joseph.

Mary enjoyed bird watching and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents, Miles and Katherine (Lutz) Morgan; brother, Joe Morgan; and sister, Ada Copeland.

Survivors include: her children: Todd Long (Carrie), Michelle Schultz (Jeff), James Long (Annette); brothers: Marty Morgan, Gerald Morgan (Holly), Harold Morgan (Joyce), Wes Morgan (Alice); sisters: Alma Morgan (Sue), Nancy Freeman (Kathleen), Kathy Morgan; grandchildren: Holden Schultz, Ashley Schultz, Keaton Long, Dayne Long, Amber Smith (Justin), Kiersten Whitsell (Corey); great-grandchildren: Jaxton Diven-Schultz, Owen Smith, Everly Smith, Kase Whitsell, Camden Whitsell; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Cremation Services: under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.