Long, Marlyn B. 1952-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Marlyn Bell Long, 69, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at local hospital in St. Joseph. She was born in Salina, Kansas, on June 14, 1952, to Marvin and Naomi (Fisher) Walker. She married John Long in St. Joseph, on Feb. 14, 1976, and he survives of the home.
Marlyn enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her sister Leona.
Survivors include her husband; children, Christina (Anthony) Ray of Country Club, Missouri, Jennifer Long (Travis Clevenger) of St. Joseph, and Cynthia (Chad) Krull of Savannah; brother, Ronald (Lisa) Walker, of Savannah; sisters, Georgann Jennings, of St. Joseph, and Leona (Dwayne) Stagg, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Zachary Long-Taylor, Isaiah Neal, Elizebeth Long-Taylor, Nicholas Clevenger, Ashen Ray, Eli Ray, and Addison Krull; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation and family receiving hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Savannah. Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.