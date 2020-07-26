Long, Kathy S.

Kathy S. (Filmer) Long

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kathy Sue (Filmer) Long, 71, of Independence, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.

She was a beloved mother, nana, and sister.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Glen and Lucille Filmer; and sister, Betty Walker.

She is survived by: sister, Nancy Hotzel; brother, Glen Filmer, Jr.; daughters, Misty and Sarah; grandchildren, Zoey, Logan, Liam and Lincoln; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com

Arrangements: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.