Long Jr., Wilbur L. 1944-2022 Elmo, Mo.

ELMO, Mo. - Wilbur Leo Long, Jr. 77, Elmo, Missouri, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Elmo.
Born near Maryville, Missouri, on Dec. 3, 1944, to Wilbur and Helen (Ulmer) Long. He was a lifelong farmer in the area.
He married Carol Anne Porter in 1964, she survives of the home.
Other survivors: son, Leo (Laurie) Long, daughter, Kathy (David) Guenther, sister Carolyn Sue (Larry) Dew; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three nephews.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, Missouri. No formal visitation is planned. Burial at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction.
Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
