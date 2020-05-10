Joyce E. Long, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.

She was born Sept. 10, 1947, to Raymond N. and Marie A. (Evans) Saunders.

Joyce married William B. Long Nov. 19, 1966.

She was an administrative assistant and held positions at a number of companies.

Joyce enjoyed pop, Christian and Christmas music; she loved to sing.

She loved children, especially babies. She was a good mom, good wife and great nana.

Joyce was a member of the Helena Baptist Church and a Christian.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Tammy K. Long; granddaughter, Alexis N. Adkins; and siblings, Donna Smith, Carole Baldwin and Jerry Saunders.

Survivors include: William, of the home; son, Jeffrey B. Long (Susan); daughter, Andrea M. Judkins (Josh F.); granddaughter, Lacie E. Adkins; great granddaughters, Ariah N. J. and Arianna M. Jennings; brothers: David, Robert and Dennis Saunders; and numerous extended family and friends.

Private Family Farewell and Public Livestream: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Interment: Helena Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Noyes Home for Children or the Children's Mercy Research Hospital, Hematology Unit.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.