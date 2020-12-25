Long, Edward T. 1939-2020

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Edward Thayer Long, 81, of Independence, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Edward (Eddie) was born March 12, 1939, in Grant City, Missouri, to Burl Edmond and Mary Ruth (Barnes) Long.

Eddie spent his boyhood in Worth County on his parent's farm. For the remainder of his life, he retained his farming roots. Those years, he developed lifelong friendships.

Eddie graduated from Worth County High School in 1957. He began working at General Motors Leeds Plant soon after.

In June of 1961, Eddie married his high school sweetheart, Margaret (Peggy) Waldeier. They were happily married for 59 1/2 years.

Nov. of 1961, Eddie enlisted in the US Army, where he proudly served and obtained the rank of Specialist Grade E5 in the Army Air Defense Command. He was involved with the test firing of the HERCULES and AJAX missiles on drone planes as targets at the White Sands Proving Grounds. He also served at the launching area of the NIKE site in Lone Jack, Missouri. His service was during the time of the Cuban Missile Crises. Eddie was a model soldier and served his country with honor.

After his discharge from the service, he returned to work at GM retiring in 1988.

Eddie then worked at Watco Manufacturing until his final retirement, in 1998.

Eddie helped on Peggy's parents' farm taking over the management of 280 acres, upon the death of Peggy's father in 1991. For the next 30 years, he faithfully cared for the farm, where it was the scene of many happy memories for his family.

Eddie was very talented and could repair anything, but cars were his specialty. In high school, Eddie purchased a 1929 Model A Ford pickup from Peggy's father, which he restored 35 years later.

He became a member of both Heart of America Model A Ford Club and The Chuggers. He loved the many hours he spent with his Model A buddies. He was a member of Independence Christian Center, where he had many wonderful friends.

Eddie loved spending time with his large family, and has been an amazing role model for his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

His family and friends have known him as the kindest, most patient and selfless man.

Eddie's survivors include: his loving wife, Peggy Long; three children: Tina Long, Todd Long (Tracey Schutzenhofer) and Tara Mikesell (Mark); 16 grandchildren: Rachel Willis, CourtneyDye (Steven), Luke Willis, Nathaniel Willis (Sara), James Willis, Michael Willis, Matthew Willis, Justin Long (Megan), Clayton Long (Kayla), Tyler Long, Hannah Schutzenhofer, Emma Schutzenhofer, Adam Schutzenhofer, Lexie Mikesell, Emily Mikesell and Drew Mikesell; five great- grandchildren: Patrick Dye, Addie Dye, Finley Dye, Zerelda Willis and Grayson Long; and a sister, Carolyn Fletchall (Melbourne).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family is unable to have the services they would desire; therefore, all services will be held privately with burial in Prairie Chapel Cemetery at Denver, Missouri.

A recording of Edward's service will be posted Saturday evening Jan. 2, 2021, on his profile page at www.speakschapel.com.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Independence Christian Center.

