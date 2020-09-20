Long, Donald D. 1931-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Donald Dean Long, 88, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Mosaic Hospital in Maryville, Missouri.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1931, near Burlington Jct., Missouri, to Leslie Alvin and Mary Elizabeth (Harriett) Long.

Don lived in Chicago from ages 3-10. His family returned to rural Elmo to begin farming. He attended North Grove Country School from 3rd to 8th grade. Don graduated from Elmo High School in 1950. He was enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He then attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College from 1955-1957. He worked for Continental Insurance Co. in Chicago, Illinois, for two years, before returning to Elmo to farm with his father. He continued to expand the family farm with row crop and livestock until retirement.

Don married Marcella Jean Garvin on May 13, 1960, and settled in rural Elmo where they raised their family.

Don was a member of American Legion Post #492, the Forty and Eight, Trustee of Lincoln Township for 35 years, member of the Elmo Christian Church, serving on the board for several years. He attended Laura Street Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella, his parents and brother-in-law, Lanny Adkins.

Survivors include his three sons, Jeff (Glenda) Long, Skidmore, Missouri, David (Donna) Long, Washington, Illinois, and Craig (Gina) Long, Auburn, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jane Adkins, Clarinda, Iowa; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery after the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Elmo Community Betterment.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.