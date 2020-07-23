CAMERON, Mo. - Beverly Minnie Long, 79, passed away July 21, 2020.
Beverly was born September 1, 1940 in Cameron, Missouri, to Francis (Penrod) and Marion (Bozarth) Johnson.
She married Jerry Long on March 26, 1960.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors: three children, Rodney (Rita) Long, Kyle (Tina) Long, and Kari (Dustin) Teel, all of Cameron; 10 grandchildren, Derek (Patricia) Long, Adrienne (Brian) Bickford, Whitney Long, Jerod Long, Sophia Long, Andrew Long, Alysha Long, Conner Teel, Spencer Teel, and Emersyn Teel; and nine great-grandchildren, Alexis, Dawson, Zander, Maddax, Grant, Presleigh, Rhett, Hudson and Henslee.
Graveside Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.
Memorial Fund: Cameron Ministerial Alliance.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.