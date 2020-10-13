Thomas Richard Lonergan, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

He was born April 17, 1956, to Bernard and Beverly (Jenkins) Lonergan.

Thomas married Rebecca Ellen Frump Aug. 28, 2012.

He was an employee at the Missouri State Hospital for 30 years, then went on to work at the Haven Homeless Shelter.

Thomas loved playing his ukulele and reading the Bible to the residents at Abbey Woods. He also played his ukulele for the Sunday school special education class. Thomas loved sports, he was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan; he also enjoyed golfing. Thomas loved his grandchildren dearly and loved spoiling them.

He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, St. Joseph.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Lonergan; son, Danny Lonergan (Ariella); daughters, Stacy Havens, Tammy Havens (Chris), and Sarah Ruark (Larry), all of St. Joseph; five grandchildren; brothers, Robert Bramlage, Kansas City, Missouri, Jerry Lonergan (Nancy) Prairie Village, Kansas, Mark Lonergan (Vicky) San Diego, California, John Lonergan (Linda), Dallas, Texas, Kathy Warner (Gene) Flagstaff, Arizona.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to The Haven "Homeless Shelter".

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.