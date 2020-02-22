Arturo Lona Mejia, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

He was born May 5, 1928, in Gary, Indiana, son of Refugio Lona and Daniel Mejia.

He was the oldest of the three boys, a responsibility he took seriously. He raised his brothers from a young age and remained close to them to the very end.

During his lifetime, he moved from Mexico to St. Joseph and worked at Swift & Co Packing House, until its closing. He then became a licensed HVAC technician, retiring from his own business in 1992.

His passion in life was golfing, which he enjoyed doing with his sons-in-law and brother, Rudy, and his grandchildren.

He also enjoyed fishing, horseshoes and playing cards.

He was a member of Guadalupe Men's Club and Little United Nations Club and St. James Catholic Church.

Arturo was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Alfredo Mejia; and granddaughter, Angela Price.

He leaves behind: his ex-wife, Elisa Mejia; and their children: Yolanda (Walter) Ridge, of Wathena, Kansas, Emma (Steve) Bridger, of Country Club, Missouri, Elsa (Gary) Price, of King City, Missouri, Sandra (Greg) Turgon, of St. Joseph, Art Mejia Jr., of St. Joseph, Mary (Rick) Ferbert, of Faucett, Missouri, Mario (Josephine) Mejia, of Independence, Missouri, Lorrie (Tom) Neppl, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jane "Delia" (Greg) Barr, of Camden Point, Missouri; his 29 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother, Rudulfo Mejia, of St. Joseph; his partner of 37 years, Kathy Mejia; and her children, Margo, Jim (deceased), Tina and Shelly; and her nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Jonathan Davis officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Rosary to be recited at 1:30 p.m.

The interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the American Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.