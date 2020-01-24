BETHANY, Mo. - Mildred Loman, 97, Bethany, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at a Bethany, nursing home.

She was born on March 15, 1922, in Harrison County, Missouri, the daughter of Cecil Cyrus and Mary Jane (Hillyard) Kemp.

On April 15, 1944, she married Robert B. Loman in Kansas City, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2004.

Mildred worked as a secretary, at South Harrison High School.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bethany and many organizations and clubs including: the American Legion Auxiliary, Twentieth Century Club, Alpha Epsilon Master, Hook and Eye Club, Chapter BV P.E.O. and many others.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; son, Robert B. Loman, Jr.; daughter, Catherine Brush; grandson, Gerren Loman and granddaughter, Caressa.

Mildred is survived by: her grandchildren,:Alyssa Smith, Joshua (Tiffany) Brush and Jason Loman; great-grandchildren, Zander, Ava, Harper, Austin and Kylar; and son-in-law, Tom Brush.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the First Baptist Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the church.

Memorials may be made to: the First Baptist Church of Bethany, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.