Lollar, Robert L. 1951-2020

FORT SMITH, Ark. - Robert Leroy Lollar, 69, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, in a Fort Smith hospital. Born May 11, 1951, Robert grew up in Stewartsville, Missouri, and lived in the area most of his life, but moved to Arkansas in 2010. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Missouri Army National Guard.

Robert is preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Paige Lollar; parents, Gordon Lollar and Alma (Hayter) Pickett; step-parents, Alton Pickett and David Wildman; and four siblings, Louise (Lollar) Klepees, Rollin Lollar, Lynn (Pickett) Reynolds, and Doug Pickett; and significant other, Glenda Graf.

Robert is survived by his oldest daughter, Kelly (Lollar) DeWitt and her husband; three granddaughters; and two step-grandsons.

A family-led Celebration of Life picnic will take place Thursday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m., Bartlett Park, St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.