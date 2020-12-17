Sharon K. Lohmeyer

Sharon K. Lohmeyer, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Diversicare Riverside.

Sharon graduated from Benton High School in 1965, and later received her Bachelor's degree from Missouri Western in May, 2001.

She worked for Townsend & Wall and Associated Grocers, doing advertising.

She also worked for Heartland Foundation and retired from Mosaic.

Sharon loved camping, crafting and had a passion for rescue dogs.

She is survived by: her mother, Fern Clizer; sisters, Susan Broce (Gary) and Rhonda McGlothlin (Gary); and brother, Scott Lohmeyer.

She was preceded in death by: sister, Sandra Lohmeyer; two nieces, Jennifer Focher and Kendra Lohmeyer; three nephews: Jamie Broce, Jeff Broce and Kevin Lohmeyer; four great- nieces; and four great- nephews.

Donations can be made to: the Arthritis Foundation, Diabetes Foundation, the Animal Shelter or your choice.

The family will receive friend from Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, with funeral services and public livestream at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online obituary, livestream, and condolences: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.