Lohman, Kay 1943-2023 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Deloris Kay Lohman, 80, passed away May 3, 2023.
Kay was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Cameron, Missouri, to Floyd and Nova (Thompson) Burnett.
Kay graduated from Cameron High School and married Jesse Lohman on Oct. 14, 1960.
She was a homemaker and worked at Parkview Elementary School for many years as a cook before retiring.
She was a member of the Cameron First Christian Church.
Preceding her in death: her parents, Floyd and Nova; husband, Jesse; brother, Duane; daughter- in-law, Lorri; and grand-daughter, Heidi.
Survivors: seven children, Ronald (Svitlana) Lohman, David (Kristie) Lohman, both of Cameron, Roy Lohman, Kansas City, Missouri, Gary Lohman, Holt, Missouri, Brian (Tonya) Lohman, Deloris (Keith) Brunner, Diane (David) Johns, all of Cameron; son-in-law, Bill Walser, Cameron; daughter-in-law, Christi Cromer, Richmond, Missouri; sisters, Barbara Stanley, Cameron, and Reta (Ronnie) Heinold, Liberty, Missouri; brother, Dwight Burnett, Kansas City; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Cameron First Christian Church.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening, May 7, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Inurnment at a later date in Mirabile Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Ronald McDonald House.
