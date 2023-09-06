Mary Frances Logan, 73, St. Joseph, passed away at her home on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

