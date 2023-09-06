Logan, Mary F. 1949-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Logan, Mary F. 1949-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Frances Logan, 73, St. Joseph, passed away at her home on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.Farewell Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.To view the full obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To send flowers to the family of Mary Logan, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Sep 7 Service Thursday, September 7, 2023 10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. St. Joseph, MO 64506 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept.7, 2023 Late Notices, Sept.6, 2023 Late Notices, Sept. 5, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo more hotels coming to property near ShoppesMissing DeKalb teen found safeQuikTrip opening set for next summerCameron father sues district in federal courtMan taken to hospital with gunshot wound to legIowa man dies after Nodaway County motorcycle crashTa'Kiya Young's family urges officer's arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black womanWeek 2 HS football final scores: Central rolls to 2-0, East Buch gets revengeDowntown liquor, tobacco shop burnsVeteran suffers serious injuries in motorcycle wreck
