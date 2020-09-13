Laurie Logan, 64, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Diversicare Hospice of St. Joseph, after a recurrence of cancer.

She was born Nov. 16, 1955, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Woodford A. and Carole Lee Latina Logan.

Laurie attended Park Hill Senior High School, Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from Richwoods High School in Peoria, Illinois, in 1973.

Laurie was a professional artist, and leaves many beautiful works of art that are enjoyed by her family, friends and clients. She also was an artwork framer with Hobby Lobby in St. Joseph for over 25 years, retiring because of illness in 2015.

Laurie's maternal grandfather was Harry B. Latina, a baseball player and longtime glove designer with Rawlings Sporting Goods in St. Louis, Missouri. Laurie enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia that pertained to her grandfather's career.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Santi J. "Nick" DeMarini, Los Angeles, California.

Survivors include: sister, Karen Logan DeMarini; nephew, Michael Logan Alexander DeMarini, both of Belleville, Illinois; niece, Marisa Adelina DeMarini of Los Angeles.

She is also survived by: several aunts; uncles; and cousins; and her good friends, Greg Bigham and Daniel Ramming, both of St. Joseph.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Celebration of Life at a later date, White Birch Lake, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin.

