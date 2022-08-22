Logan, Francis E. 1936-2022 Parkville, Mo.

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Francis E. Logan, 86, of Parkville, Missouri, died peacefully on Aug. 19, 2022, at home. He had faced a progressive neurodegenerative condition in recent years and suffered a stroke on Aug. 13.
He was born to Frank and Mary (Lena) Logan on April 9, 1936, in Maryville, Missouri, the oldest of three sons. His family resided in Parnell, Missouri. He graduated from Maur Hill High School, a Catholic boarding school in Atchison, Kansas, in 1954.
He entered the U.S. Marine Corps that same year and served at Camp Pendleton in California. Upon completion of his service, he attended Northwest Missouri State College on the G.I. Bill. While still in college, he began working in maintenance for the Park Hill school district in Platte County. It was there that he met Agnes Burnfin, a second grade teacher. They were united in marriage on June 15, 1963, and had four daughters.
After graduating from college in 1965, Francis began teaching junior high industrial arts in the Park Hill school district. In the early 1970s he went to work in maintenance at Park College, then returned to teaching at Park Hill. He earned a master’s degree in education in 1973 and continued to teach at Park Hill until his retirement in 1994, after 27 years. The Industrial Arts Association of Missouri named him Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 1979 and presented the Park Hill junior high program with the Outstanding Program Award in 1986.
In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, and metalworking and had an extensive shop in his home, one of two that he built himself. He always took pride in running into former students who fondly remembered his insistence on quality workmanship.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes, and his brothers, Bill and John.
He is survived by his daughters, Patty Logan (Doug Cochran) of Leawood, Kansas, Rita (Rick) Seger, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Nita (David) Barchus, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and Nancy (Tim) Anderson, of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Calvin, Sal and George Cochran; Tim’s daughter, Leah (Scott) Stanton and their children, Ben and Lucy, of Reston, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Harvesters Community Food Network.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Parkville.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery east of Harrisonville, Missouri.
