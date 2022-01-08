Eleise Martha Lofts, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in St. Joseph. She was born Aug. 2, 1934, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Gertrude and Thomas Hodgden. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1952. She worked at Helen Davis for eight years, Affiliated Foods - accounting department for 30 years and at the YWCA Aquatic center for 10 years. She was a Christian.
Eleise was preceded in death by her parents; son, John W. Rocha; daughter, daughter, Laura Leigh Rocha.
Survivors include, sons, Tommy Rocha, and Tim Rocha of St. Joseph; sister, Connie (Bill) Bridgewater; and a brother, Thomas ( Jean) Hodgden; grandchildren, Rylee, Laura, and Josh Rocha; great-grandchildren, Morah, and Neiko; niece, Beth (Chad) Neff; great-nephew, Spencer and great-niece Presley.
See you on the other side, I now rest in the arms of my Holy Father.
Ms. Lofts will be cremated under the care of the Rupp funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
