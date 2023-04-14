Richard (Rick) L. Loft, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1947, in Quincy, Illinois, to Harold and Ruth (Barkley) Loft.
He graduated from Cameron, Missouri, High School and was a graduate of Central Missouri State University. He later obtained his master's degree from Northwest Missouri State University. Rick worked for Silgan Containers for 38 years.
On May 17, 1969, he married Suzanne Hardin. She survives of the home.
Rick was a member of the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church where he served as an elder. He volunteered with the Mosaic Cancer Center and served on the Executive Committee for Missouri Baptist Convention, and loved to watch his grandchildren grow.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Loft; daughter, Julie Korell (Mark); brother, Robert Loft (Patty); sister, Rebecca Kester; grandchildren, Morgan Galvin (Alex), Jake Korell and Kolby Korell; great-grandchild, Jack Galvin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11 a.m. Tuesday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church and the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
