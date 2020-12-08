Locklin,Bonnie J. 1940-2020

Bonnie Jean Locklin 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in St. Joseph. She was born Feb. 7, 1940, in Barnard, Missouri, daughter of the late Bonnie and Francis Richey. She graduated from Savannah High School, and worked at NoCoMo Industries.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Buck and James Locklin Jr.; one grandchild; sisters, Evelyn Pawling, and Mary Margaret Warner; brothers, Ed and Vernon Richey.

Survivors include daughters, Margaret Locklin (Arlo Power Jr), and Brenda (Shane) Clark; brothers, Michael (Sharon) Richey, and Roxey "Rocky" Lee Richey; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Bonnie Jean Locklin memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.