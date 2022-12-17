Locke, Margaret A. 1930-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Margaret Arabella (Thompson) Locke, age 92, Maryville, Missouri, formerly of Grant City, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Maryville.
She was born the wit of 10 children to John and Alma (Lynch) Thompson on Feb. 26, 1930, in Lamoni Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mildred, Ethel, David, Howard, John D, Alice, Paul, Lyndon, Dick; and her husband, Bob Locke.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Grant City Missouri.
She graduated high school from Grant City, in 1948, and earned a teaching certificate from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College. She taught for one year at the Butler school in Allendale, Missouri.
She married Bob Locke in 1950. Upon Bob's death in 1972 she returned to Northwest Missouri State University and earned her LPN designation. As an LPN, she worked at the Worth County Convalescent Center for over 30 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Robyn Janette Locke, Maryville; son, Bill (Patty) Locke, Arvada, Colorado; granddaughters, Sarah (Nathan) Klaas, Thornton, Colorado, and Emily (Neil) Huffaker, Westminster, Colorado; great grandsons, Grayson and Nash Huffaker, Westminster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret's body has been cremated under the care of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Grant City Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.