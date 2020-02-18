Loch, John "Dick" R. 1926-2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. - John "Dick" Richard Loch, 94, of Lawrence, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home at Pioneer Ridge, in Lawrence, with his family by his side.

Dick was born on Jan. 27, 1926, in Lane, Kansas, the son of Richard C. and Mary E. (King) Loch.

He spent his early years in Lane, helping in his parents produce house and his grandfather's drug store.

The family moved to Atchison, where Dick attended and graduated from Atchison High School in 1943.

Following graduation, Dick enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, to join the WWII effort. At the end of the war, he returned to Atchison.

Dick was married to Ardena Saggs, on March 19, 1950.

He began his more than 50 year career in the insurance industry. After building and selling his own agency, Dick officially retired at the age of 84.

Dick and Ardena lived the majority of their lives in Atchison, until moving to Lawrence in 2017.

Dick enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing.

He was an active member in the St. Mark's Lutheran Church, a member of the Atchison Area Economic Development Corp, the Atchison Rotary Club, the Masonic Lodge, the American Legion Post # 6 and many other organizations in Atchison.

He is survived by: his wife, Ardena, of the home; son, David and wife, Angela (Ellison) Loch, Lawrence; granddaughter, Alyce (Adam) Dressman; two great-grandsons, Myles and Nolan Dressman, Frankfort, Kansas; and grandson, John Loch, Lenexa.

His parents; a son, Rick Loch, 1991; and a brother, Robert C. Loch, 1996, preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Craig Lantz officiating.

The body has been cremated and a private family interment will be at a later date, at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.

A Masonic Lodge service will begin at 6:45 p.m., followed by the Memorial service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: Mt. Vernon Cemetery Association or the St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.