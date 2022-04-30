Lloyd, Dannie 1944-2022 Liberty, Mo.

LIBERTY, Mo. - Dannie Lee Lloyd, age 77, formerly of Osborn, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Liberty, Missouri. Dannie was born in Stockton, Missouri, on June 9, 1944, he was the son of Ephe and Gladis Lloyd. He worked various jobs thoughout his life however, his true passion was working with horses as a farrier, trainer and owner. Dannie found great success racing horse such as Go With A Runaway, Camille, Fearless Cat, Ms Stolaway and Go With Corona to name a few. Dannie will be remembered for his relentless determination to do things his way whether that be successfully horse racing or enjoying time with his family.
He is survived by one sister, Mary Ellen Lloyd Mynatt of Lathrop, Missouri; and two sons, Tim Lloyd of Joplin, Missouri, and Rob Lloyd of Cameron, Missouri; three daughters, Laurie Taylor of Webb City, Missouri, Carrie Yarbrough of Joplin, and Amy Lloyd of Osborn; four grandchildren, Crystal Davis, Kyle VanMeter, Jessy McIntosh and Tyler Lloyd; five great-grandchildren, Rilley, Adalee, Brady, Mavlynn and Malakai; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ephe and Gladis Lloyd, and six brothers, Lester, Kenneth, Harold, Billie Joe, Donald Ray, and Freddie Lloyd and one sister Jacqueline Lloyd.
As was his wish, Dannie was cremated and his children will follow his request regarding his final resting place. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
