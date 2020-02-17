Carolyn J. Lloyd-Buck

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - Carolyn Jean Lloyd-Buck, 79, of Excelsior Springs, and formerly of the Holt and Lawson area, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 15, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Memorial contributions: National Federation of the Blind of Missouri-Kansas City Chapter.

Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, Stith Family Funeral Home, Lathrop, Missouri.

Visitation: one hour prior.

Burial: Antioch Cemetery, Holt, Missouri.

Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home, Lathrop.

www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.