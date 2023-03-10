Edwin L. Llafet, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
He was born Oct. 13, 1955, to Edwin "Jiggs" and Lois (George) Llafet in St. Joseph.
He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1973.
Edwin married Barbara Beth Anderson on March 2, 1979. Having just celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary.
He worked at Omnium and retired after 44 years as a control board operator.
Edwin enjoyed time with his grandchildren, from cheering them on at their soccer games to taking them on a bumpy ride in the truck around town.
He was a member and a deacon of Community Christian Church.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddie Llafet; brother-in-law, David Anderson; nieces, Elana Llafet and Kelly Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara, of the home; daughter and son-in law, Kara and Jay Sturt; grandchildren, London and Myles Sturt; sisters, Betty Brandt and Bernadine Kannarr (Warren); sister-in-law, Brenda Anderson; brothers-in-law, Daniel Anderson (Rosemary) and Gary Anderson (Sharon); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society or the Children's Mercy Autism Clinic.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
